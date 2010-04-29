Red Bull Air Race Wins Second Emmy



The Red Bull Air Race World Championship received the Emmy Award in a ceremony in New York City earlier this week.



The Red Bull Air Race, which is broadcast in the United States on the Fox Sports Network won a Sports Emmy in the category of Outstanding Technical Team Remote, which recognizes the technical portion of sports programs in remote venues. The programs for FSN are produced by U.S.-based G.R.A.C.E. Productions together with the Austrian-based production company West4Media as well as German-based Riedel Communications, SiVision and Sky Media.



For the seventh year in a row, Riedel Communications is serving as the official global supplier of the Red Bull Air Race World Championship. Riedel provides the entire communications and signal distribution solutions, integrating both HD video and audio signals as well as wireless and wired digital intercom systems. Additionally, Riedel is supplying the HD cameras and RF links for the race planes’ onboard cameras, enabling stunning pictures to be delivered from the pilots’ perspectives.

