Red Adds Nikon Z Mount To V-RAPTOR [X], KOMODO-X Camera Systems

Move offers filmmakers more lens choices and adds to creative flexibility

Red V-RAPTOR [X]
Red Digital Cinema's V-RAPTOR [X]

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.Red Digital Cinema will make its V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X camera systems available with Nikon’s premier Z Mount, providing filmmakers with greater flexibility in lens choice and a complete capture solution from lens to sensor to codec.

“This marks the beginning of Red and Nikon’s collaborative products, and it is the exciting first step in a new Z Cinema Series,” Red Digital Cinema CEO Keiji Oishi said. “By integrating the Z Mount, Red is providing more lens choices than ever before, empowering filmmakers with greater artistic flexibility. This development grants filmmakers the versatility of Nikon’s innovative Z lineup and PL options, as well as access to F Mount glass and many popular vintage lenses.”

With a shallower flange depth and a wider diameter, the Nikon Z Mount enables lens designs with higher sharpness and superior aberration control. The Z lenses deliver superior low-light performance and edge-to-edge detail as well as autofocus performance on both the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras, the company said.

Red’s V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT 8K VV global shutter large-format sensor camera system is available for a suggested retail price of $29,995.

Red’s KOMODO-X Z MOUNT 6K S5 global shutter camera system is available for a suggested retail price of $6,995.

Red also is introducing all-new Z-to-PL Adapter Packs, which provide a robust PL mount solution and added flexibility for V-RAPTOR [X] Z MOUNT and KOMODO-X Z MOUNT shooters. Currently, there are four different Z-to-PL Adapter Pack options:

  • Red V-RAPTOR [X] Z to PL Adapter Pack ($1,500)
  • Red V-RAPTOR [X] Z to PL with Electronic ND Adapter Pack ($3,500)
  • Red KOMODO-X Z to PL Adapter Pack ($1,500)
  • Red KOMODO-X Z to PL with Electronic ND Adapter Pack ($3,500)

Both the RF and the all-new Z mount versions of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras, and Z to PL adapter packs are available now on RED.com or through Red Premium Dealers.

Filmmakers also now have the option to convert their RF mount versions of the V-RAPTOR [X] and KOMODO-X cameras to the new Z Mount systems. This transition costs $1,695 for the V-RAPTOR [X] and $1,595 for the KOMODO-X.

Red also has announced the return of its trade-in program, now available for the latest generation of Red cameras, including the new Z Mount models. Customers can trade in their existing Red DSMC, RAVEN, SCARLET-W, DSMC2 or RANGER cameras and receive a credit towards the purchase of a new, eligible Red V-RAPTOR XL [X] Pack or Red V-RAPTOR Pack [X] Pack, with either the new Z Mount or RF Mount.

More information is available on the company’s website.

