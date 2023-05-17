RED Digital Cinema Introduces New KOMODO-X

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif.—RED Digital Cinema has officially launched its KOMODO-X camera. the newest addition to RED’s popular KOMODO line of small form-factor 6K global shutter sensor cameras for cinema.

KOMODO-X builds on the original KOMODO, multiplying frame rates and advancing dynamic range performance while expanding on the versatility of KOMODO, the company said.

“We are excited to welcome the KOMODO-X into the new lineup of RED cameras, joining the original KOMODO and the rest of the DSMC3 family,” said RED president Jarred Land. “With its global shutter, increased frame rates and improved audio and power infrastructure, the KOMODO-X is our new all-around workhorse that fills a much-needed gap in our lineup between the 6K KOMODO and our mighty 8K V-RAPTOR.”

KOMODO-X features a next-generation 6K S35 Global Shutter sensor, expanding on the KOMODO image performance with architecture improvements that allow for increased low-light performance and double the frame rates at 6K 80P and 4K 120P, making KOMODO-X an even more powerful tool for filmmakers, the company said.

KOMODO-X is currently being offered in a limited-edition white ST beta version for $9,995 via RED.com or through any of RED’s premium resellers. The black production version of KOMODO-X will be available to order at the same price shortly after the ST beta program ends. The black production version of KOMODO-X will be sold with options for a pre-bundled starter pack or production pack.

"We are looking forward to sharing the groundbreaking KOMODO-X with our community of filmmakers and partners,” adds RED executive vice president Tommy Rios. “This newest addition to the KOMODO family will be available globally through our network of premium dealers and respected rental houses or at RED.com. KOMODO-X, V-RAPTOR, V-RAPTOR XL, and KOMODO are an incredibly powerful and versatile lineup for filmmakers, and it is going to be exciting to see what the community of RED users continues to create with them.”

The company also reported that the KOMODO-X features improvements that allow it to be seamlessly integrated into any professional workflow while still maintaining the legacy of the small KOMODO form factor at only 4”x4”x5” and 2.62 lbs.

The new I/O array features 12G SDI, full-sized DC-IN, USB Type-C, and a phantom powered locking audio connector. In addition, an integrated 2.9” LCD allows for simplified control and image preview, and for even more precise monitoring, KOMODO-X also supports the direct-mounted DSMC3 7” Touch LCD.

The new system also shares many features with the flagship DSMC3 lineup, including compatibility with CFexpress, an integrated micro-V-Lock power plate, and a reinforced RF lens mount. The new micro V-lock power option allows for direct attachment of professional micro-V-Lock batteries without the need for adapters. Additional compatibility with the soon-to-be-released RED PRO I/O Module provides auxiliary power outputs and compatibility with full-sized batteries. The new module will be available when the production black version of KOMODO-X launches in V-lock or Gold Mount versions. In addition, a reinforced RF lens mount with locking mechanism on the KOMODO-X maintains the flexibility of switching between multiple lens mount types without a tool, while providing the stability and rigidity professionals need. KOMODO-X is fully compatible with /i PL lenses using the RED RF to PL adapters, the company reported.

Additionally, KOMODO-X provides a robust platform for shooters working in IP-based workflows. With integrated USB Type-C connection and built-in Wi-Fi, there are multiple options to remotely control the camera using RED Control or RED Control Pro, as well as IP media offloading using FTPS or in-camera cloud uploading functionality. KOMODO-X also supports frame-accurate PTP synchronization or tri-level genlock sensor sync with the ability to offset on the fly to support multi-camera LED volume productions.

KOMODO-X supports RED Connect, a licensed feature that allows for live broadcasting of 6K images directly from the camera over IP, expanding RED’s cinematic imagery into boundless new uses.

RED also announced multiple new accessories that are compatible with the new KOMODO-X system and other cameras in the RED lineup. These include: