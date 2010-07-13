RealD offers 3-D glasses for kids

Just in time for summer movie season, RealD is making kid-sized RealD 3-D glasses available nationwide in the United States and Canada at theaters showing Disney/Pixar’s “Toy Story 3.” Sealed in individual packaging, kid-sized RealD 3-D glasses are smaller versions of standard RealD 3-D cinema glasses and designed to fit children 8 years of age and under. The smaller 3-D glasses are also available in some international markets.

Parents can visit http://www.RealD.com/theatrelocator/ to find a RealD 3-D-equipped theater playing “Toy Story 3” and other family-friendly movies.

RealD is a global licensor of stereoscopic 3-D technologies. The company licenses its RealD systems to motion picture exhibitors that show 3-D movies and alternative 3-D content. RealD also provides its RealD format, active and passive eyewear, and display and gaming technologies to consumer electronics manufacturers and content producers and distributors to enable the delivery and viewing of 3-D content on HDTVs, laptops and other displays.