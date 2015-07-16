RCN Purchases Fox International Channels’ Interests in MundoFox

LOS ANGELES – RCN Television Group has announced it has purchased Fox International Channel’s entire interest in U.S. Spanish language broadcaster MundoFox. RCN and FIC were joint-venture partners on MundoFox when it was launched in the fall of 2012.

MundoFox is the third national broadcast network aimed at the U.S. Hispanic market from a major broadcasting company. The network has more than 50 affiliates and serves Hispanic markets in major metropolitan areas.

RCN is a television network and production company that is owned by Organizacion Ardila Lulle, an industrial conglomerate in Latin America.