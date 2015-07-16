RCN Purchases Fox International Channels’ Interests in MundoFox
LOS ANGELES – RCN Television Group has announced it has purchased Fox International Channel’s entire interest in U.S. Spanish language broadcaster MundoFox. RCN and FIC were joint-venture partners on MundoFox when it was launched in the fall of 2012.
MundoFox is the third national broadcast network aimed at the U.S. Hispanic market from a major broadcasting company. The network has more than 50 affiliates and serves Hispanic markets in major metropolitan areas.
RCN is a television network and production company that is owned by Organizacion Ardila Lulle, an industrial conglomerate in Latin America.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox