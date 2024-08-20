RCN Colombia Leverages Zixi To Streamline Content Distribution To U.S. Affiliates

WALTHAM, Mass.—Latin American news, sports and entertainment network RCN Colombia has deployed Zixi to distribute premium content to affiliates across the United States.

The broadcaster has seen a significant surge in demand from the United States as interest in Spanish-language content grows. RCN's mission is to inform, entertain and connect viewers with content that reflects the culture and values of Latin America, Zixi said.

Integrating Zixi into its operations has enabled RCN to streamline content distribution, eliminating the need for traditional satellite and fiber infrastructure. Using Zixi-as-a-Service (ZaaS), RCN has transitioned to a cost-effective cloud infrastructure while maintaining the reliability traditionally associated with satellite delivery, it said.

Zixi Broadcaster serves as the bridge for content from on-premises sources to the cloud. Within the cloud environment, the Zixi Software-Defined Video Platform (SDVP) processes and distributes content to affiliates, all managed by ZEN Master, the cloud control plane that ensures operational efficiency and end-to-end visibility, it said.

With the shift to IP distribution enabled by Zixi's SDVP, the new system not only accelerates the onboarding of new affiliates but also improves operational agility and reduces costs. By replacing satellite farms with streamlined on-premises servers and leveraging the Zixi Enabled Network, RCN can deliver its content to new markets and explore additional revenue streams without significant upfront infrastructure costs, it said.

"The United States is seeing a significant rise in demand for high-quality Latin American programming, and RCN Colombia, with its outstanding lineup, is well-positioned to meet that demand. However, traditional satellite workflows were not sufficient to scale distribution efficiently," said Omar Silva, Telecoms Director at RCN. "Zixi provides the flexibility and scalability RCN needs while keeping costs low and simplifying the process with its comprehensive solution."

Zixi will exhibit at IBC 2024, Sept. 13-16, at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Center.

See Zixi at IBC 2024 Stand 5.A85.