RBS TV Selects Pebble To Restructure, Centralize Operations

WEYBRIDGE, U.K.—RBS TV, one of the oldest Rede Globo affiliates and the main Group RBS network presence in Southern Brazil, has selected Pebble automation, playout and management solutions to assist in its restructuring and centralization of operations, Pebble said today.

The broadcaster plans to consolidate independent stations in centralcasting clusters to find greater efficiency and optimize and automate operations with Pebble solutions. The aim is to reduce the repetitive tasks of operators and transfer manual and labor-intensive activities to automated, safe operations, the company said.

Pebble has provided RBS with a fully redundant Playout in a Box solution, offering branding, loudness processing and remote operations. Hybrid centralcasting from the cluster and remote casting from HQ and the network will enable RBS to consolidate operations while keeping a presence in important regional markets with local news and programs, the company said.

This will streamline and optimize operation that reduces infrastructure, enabling redeployment of staff to more creative roles and control costs, it said.

Before selecting Pebble, RBS evaluated several solutions.

“We were impressed by the system’s flexibility and its software-defined and COTS-based approach, which meant we could use locally sourced and integrated hardware,” said Carlos Fini, CTO at RBS TV. “Pebble has a user-friendly interface widely adopted in Brazil, by Globo amongst others, which provides fast on-air changes and planning and efficient media management. Alongside highly skilled and experienced local support from Videodata, its wide installed base helps make it the obvious choice in this market.”