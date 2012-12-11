Raycom Expands Syndication of ‘America Now’

BURBANK, CALIF. — Raycom Media and ITV Studios America are partnering with Trifecta Entertainment & Media as the new distributor of "American Now," a daily newsmagazine show co-hosted by Leeza Gibbons and Bill Rancic. The announcement was made today by Paul McTear, president and CEO of Raycom Media and Paul Buccieri, managing director of ITV Studios International and president and CEO of ITV Studios America. Trifecta will begin selling the show in 2013 and will also handle all national advertising sales.



Now in its third season, “America Now” airs weekdays in 45 markets, and is bringing in a 1.3 household rating/3 share across the metered markets season to date – up 8 percent in household ratings from a year ago.



Raycom owns and/or operates 47 television stations in 36 markets and 18 states, covering 12.6 percent of U.S. television households. Raycom also owns Raycom Sports, Raycom Post, and Broadview Media.