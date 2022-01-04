Rate of Netflix Users Sharing Passwords Declines to 11%

NEW YORK—A new survey from S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan research unit has found that about one in ten (11%) of Netflix users share passwords, a rate that is slightly down from 13% in 2019 and 12% in 2020.

The survey found that 85% of Netflix users said they were paid subscribers, including 20% that had established a paid subscription within the last 12 months. That left just 11% using a shared login and the remainder seasonal subscribers and free trial users.

Interestingly, the survey also suggests that Netflix login sharers are also generally less avid SVOD consumers overall compared to both Netflix users excluding login sharers and total survey respondents.

Login sharers used an average of 3.9 total SVOD services versus nearly 5 services for total respondents and Netflix users minus sharers, the report said.

Login sharers were also much more likely to turn to SVOD services on a weekly or monthly basis than the more frequent daily/several times per week usage demonstrated by total and non-sharing respondents, the researchers said.

(Image credit: S&P Global Market Intelligence's Kagan)

Compared to some of the other big SVOD services, Netflix tied with The Walt Disney Co.'s Disney+ for the largest share of users who indicated using a shared login, both at 11%.

Kagan is the media research unit of S&P Global Market Intelligence. It's Kagan Consumer Insights surveys span key markets in the U.S., Europe and Asia Pacific and track consumer behaviors surrounding topics including cord cutting, streaming video, connected devices, gaming and pay TV.

