RAI uses Etere to manage loudness

Italian state broadcaster RAI is using Etere to manage audio levels of commercials. The Italian Communications Regulatory Authority (AGCOM) has recently approved legislation that stipulates standard maximum volume levels for commercials using ITU-R BS1770 and ITU-R BS1771 recommendations.

RAI will control loudness level of advertisements using Etere Workflow. The automated system will use Rhozet Carbon Coder to normalize assets to comply with the recommendations of the new loudness standard.