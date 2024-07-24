RAI Taps Clear-Com for New Intercom Setup

ALAMEDA, Calif.—Clear-Com has announced that it worked with Video Progetti to deliver an advanced intercom solution for Radiotelevisione Italiana (RAI), Italy’s state broadcaster.

The innovative deployment was designed to enhance RAI’s production capabilities across its extensive network of production centers and regional stations, making it one of the most sophisticated intercom setups in Europe, the companies reported.

RAI, the Italian state broadcaster, operates four major production centers in Milan, Naples, Rome, and Turin, along with 23 regional stations. As the fifth-largest media company in Europe, RAI manages 14 TV channels and 23 regional feeds, providing a comprehensive broadcasting service to the nation.

RAI required an intercom solution that could handle the complexity of its productions, from major live events to small studios. The solution needed to provide a centralized management mechanism, integrating each sub-system into a single multi-studio environment. Additionally, the intercom terminals had to offer robust and reliable wireless operation, Clear-Com reported.

Video Progetti proposed and deployed a full Clear-Com system based on the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix and FreeSpeak II wireless system. Each of the five galleries (control rooms) has its own Eclipse matrix, interconnected in a peer-to-peer fashion via IP using RAI’s standard IT network. This forms a seamless integrated system with a sixth matrix, referred to as "POOL," managing all shared resources like wireless beltpacks and studio panels independently from each gallery. These functionalities are embedded into the Eclipse matrix, eliminating the need for additional middleware or orchestration. The wireless FreeSpeak system can be shared across all galleries and studios as required, Clear-Com explained.

"Clear-Com's solutions have proven to be transformative for the team’s production capabilities," said Francesco Struzzi, sales director Video Progetti. "The integration and flexibility of the Eclipse HX Digital Matrix and FreeSpeak II wireless system have significantly enhanced our ability to manage complex productions seamlessly across multiple locations."

In addition, the use of the 1.9GHz frequency allows for a robust and interference-free radio system. Clear-Com's optimized DECT technology ensures interference-free wireless communication between transceivers and belt-packs. The ease of use of the solution is further enhanced through the HCI API, which allows for control from third-party automation systems, making system reconfiguration quick and easy. The Clear-Com solution includes configuration software (EHX) with a client-server topology, allowing multi-user access with varying levels of permissions. EHX also provides telemetry data on RF signal statuses, battery levels, and alerts to ensure maximum reliability, Clear-Com said.

Get the TV Tech Newsletter The professional video industry's #1 source for news, trends and product and tech information. Sign up below. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dynam-ECTM software offers an additional operational management layer with a customizable graphical interface and drag-and-drop functionality.

The deployment of Clear-Com’s products supports mid-large scale studio facilities, allowing for maximum scalability, flexibility, and coexistence of the same solution across different studios and galleries. For remote production of sports events and major OB productions, the compatibility of standardized radio frequencies abroad and the ability to interconnect with other systems showcase Clear-Com's long-standing tradition of openness and versatility, the companies reported.