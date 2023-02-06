Radio Television Dominicana Buys Ikegami UHK-X700 4K-Native Camera Systems

MAHWAH, N.J.—Ikegami has announced that CERTV, State Radio & Television Corporation of the Dominican Republic, has purchased Ikegami cameras for use at its headquarters in Santo Domingo.

Four complete UHK-X700 camera systems were purchased for use in a variety of production roles on the corporation's Radio Televisión Dominicana channel, RTVD 4, with three being used as studio cameras and the four for studio or portable operations, the broadcaster reported.

In addition to RTVD 4, CERTV comprises Quisqueya TV, channel 17, plus radio stations Dominicana FM, Quisqueya FM and Radio Santo Domingo AM.

"UHK-X700 cameras were chosen based on the reputation of Ikegami equipment for high signal quality, durability and excellent post sale support," commented Luis Aquino, CERTV's director of TV and Radio Technology. "This new investment forms part of RTVD 4's gradual transition to HD program production and digital transmission."

Radio Televisión Dominicana turned 70 on August 1st, 2022 and the state-owned channel has been working to develop new programming and modernize its technical infrastructure.

Each UHK-X700 communicates from the main RTVD 4 studio floor to the production control gallery via an Ikegami BSX-100 UHD/HD multi-format base station and hybrid SMPTE fiber camera cable, the companies explained.

Image manipulation and control are performed using a shared OCP-300 panel configured for multi-camera control. Three of the cameras are mounted on Miller tripods with pan/tilt heads. The shoulder camera rests on a portable pedestal with a Vinten Petrel pan head. Attached to each studio UHK-X700 is a VFL701D 7-inch Full-HD LCD viewfinder. A VFL201D 2-inch LCD viewfinder has been purchased for shoulder mount operation within the studio or on location.

Designed for broadcast-quality video production and online streaming applications, Ikegami UHK-X700 cameras incorporate three latest-generation 2/3-inch CMOS UHD sensors with global shutter readout to eliminate rolling-shutter distortion and flash-banding artifacts, Ikegami said.

Full support is provided for HDR imagery with HLG or SDR, as well as the ability to choose between BT.2020 and BT.709 chroma spaces independently. A software key is available to enable the UHK-X700 to output 2160p complete with full UHD processing. High frame-rate shooting at up to double real-time in 4K or up to eightfold real-time in HD is possible as an option, for applications such as capturing fast motion in sport or stage events.

The Ikegami BSX-100 is a multi-format fiber base station offering a coherent upgrade path for broadcasters and production companies as they progress from SDI to IP, from standard dynamic range to high dynamic range and from high definition to 4K, including dual-format workflow, Ikegami said.

HDR video with very high quality reproduction from dark to bright areas is supported together with wide color gamut as standard. The base station includes HDR to SDR conversion and can be operated in any desired combination of HD or 4K resolution and SDR or HDR simultaneously. Housed in a 3U high half-rack-width low-mass unit, the BSX-100 is easily integrated into mobile production vehicles and other locations where space is limited.

Ikegami's OCP-300 control panel supports conventional one-by-one ICCP (RS-422) control, Arcnet based control and Ethernet based control. It includes a touchscreen LCD with rotary encoders plus an SD Memory Card slot for full camera setup and filing capability. The control depth feature allows the selection of basic, complete and customized operating access. Options include support for shared operation for up to 10 cameras, Ikegami explained.