RaceTech upgrades to HD with Grass Valley

RaceTech, a UK provider of horse racing pictures for domestic and international broadcast, has upgraded its production capability to HD with cameras and video production switchers from Grass Valley. RaceTech crews onboard three new HD OB vehicles will use the Grass Valley LDK 4000 Elite cameras and Kayak HD switchers to produce live and recorded race programming for Racing UK. Each of the three new OB vans will also be equipped with a Grass Valley Kayak 1.5 M/E HD switcher, which can handle the variety of SD and HD projects RaceTech requires and includes live production features such as clean feed, HD graphics keying and replay control directly from the switcher panel.