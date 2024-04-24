Qurate Launches 'The Big Dish' on The Roku Channel

WEST CHESTER, Pa.—Video commerce provider Qurate Retail Group has launched The Big Dish, a new culinary-themed FAST channel on The Roku Channel.

While Qurate Retail's QVC's and HSN's linear channels are widely available on cable/satellite TV, free over-the-air TV, and FAST and other digital livestreaming TV services, "The Big Dish" is Qurate Retail's first foray into an ad-supported channel with a narrow focus on a specific interest area, which is the most popular channel format on FAST.

"The Big Dish" currently offers a mix of pre-recorded original selling and non-selling culinary content featuring famous chefs, celebrities, kitchen gadgets, food, and the latest trends in home entertainment from QVC, QVC2, HSN and the QVC+ and HSN+ streaming service.

Popular shows include "Getting Grilled with Curtis Stone" with Michelin-starred chef Curtis Stone, "My Best Friend's Kitchen with Gaby Dalkin" with chef and influencer Gaby Dalkin, and "Vanessa Can't Cook" with QVC Program Host Vanessa Herring.

"By launching 'The Big Dish' on The Roku Channel, we're now able to offer a more focused video shopping experience to culinary fans and foodies via one of the industry's leading FAST channel services," said David Apostolico, chief distribution officer, QVC, HSN, QVC+ and HSN+. "We already have many fans who watch our QVC and HSN linear channels on The Roku Channel and look forward to welcoming new and existing customers to enjoy fun culinary-focused content all in one place on 'The Big Dish.'"

"We're thrilled to build on our relationship with Qurate Retail Group by welcoming The Big Dish to the expansive lineup of FAST channels available through The Roku Channel," said Jennifer Vaux, vice president, content acquisitions and programming, Roku Media. "From recipes, demos, and products, Qurate Retail Group's first-ever FAST channel has everything viewers need to make mealtime happen."