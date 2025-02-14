QuickLink To Unveil StudioPro-NDI, StudioPro-3 at 2025 NAB Show

SWANSEA, U.K.—QuickLink will launch StudioPro-NDI and StudioPro-3, two new models of its QuickLine StudioPro video production platform, at the 2025 NAB Show, April 5-9, in Las Vegas.

Well-suited to many production applications, the new models of QuickLink Studio offer a variety of advancements for an enhanced workflow, the company said.

“We have seen incredible adoption of StudioPro with those who require easy-to-use integrated solutions whilst maintaining high-quality standards,” said QuickLink CEO Richard Rees.

“The new StudioPro-3 fills a need in the marketplace for an HD-version of our video production platform, while the new StudioPro-NDI offers 10GB and 2.5GB Ethernet interfaces. Both new variations feature a host of additional features, such as incorporated Reliable Rugged Chassis (RRC) technology and built-in NewBlue Captivate graphics,” Rees said. “Additionally, these latest enhancements were designed with the evolution of Mix/Effects (M/Es) methodology in mind and now offer complete flexibility, streamlining the creative process and resolving many of the limitations of M/Es.”

QuickLink StudioPro delivers a true-to-life ultra-low latency production experience without the complexity of legacy systems. To complement its existing 12G-SDI and ST 2110 models, the product line is now available with 3G-SDI and NDI models, the company said.

The latest additions offer a solution for creators of high-quality live video productions with an easy-to-use interface that provides endless possibilities. The StudioPro suite, including StudioPro-NDI, comes officially NDI Certified, meaning guaranteed seamless connectivity and performance up to the NDI standards of efficiency, interoperability and quality in any setup, the company said.

QuickLink StudioPro ensures flawless synchronization between stage speakers and large projected screens or video walls for live presentations. It functions similarly to a video-based Microsoft PowerPoint, QuickLink said.

Each scene is like a slide, allowing users to add multiple layers and switch between scenes to create productions. Paired with built-in NewBlue Captivate graphics as a standard part of all models, the solution is easy-to-use and provides for on-air graphics, titles and animation, QuickLink said.

See QuickLink at 2025 NAB Show booth SL10413.

More information is available on the company’s website.