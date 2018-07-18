Quicklink Partners With Riedel On Pro Skype Solutions

SWANSEA, Wales — Quicklink today announced it has partnered with Riedel to support Microsoft’s studio-grade Skype TX solutions that make it possible to integrate Skype calls from around the world into telecasts.

“Quicklink are committed to the support and continued development of the Skype TX products, and this partnership facilitates both companies to focus on their future growth strategies in a complementary way,” said Quicklink CEO Richard Rees.

[Read: Quicklink To Debut Media Streaming Contribution Tech At 2017 NAB Show]

Quicklink will now support existing Riedel STX-200 Skype TX customers under the partnership agreement. Quicklink also has begun handling sales service, including a user hotline, along with hardware repairs — both in and out of warranty — for the Skype STX-200 product.

This year Quicklink TX, which incorporates the Microsoft Skype TX engine, received the Queen’s Award for Innovation, an accolade recognizing outstanding achievement in innovation for a company that also exhibits strong corporate social responsibility.

[Want more information like this? Subscribe to our newsletter and get it delivered right to your inbox.]