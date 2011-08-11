Qube Cinema to provide servers for Venice Film Festival

Qube Cinema will provide digital cinema technology for the Venice Film Festival, Aug. 31-Sept. 10.

La Biennale di Venezia has grown to become one of the world's premiere film events, providing a showcase both for new cinematic works and the technologies used to exhibit them. Now in its fourth year with the festival, Qube Cinema is supplying digital cinema servers and technical support.

Under the direction of Marco Mueller, the 68th Venice Film Festival will open this year with the much-anticipated “Ides of March,” written and directed by George Clooney. The full program will also feature David Cronenberg's “A Dangerous Method,” and “Carnage,” the latest film by Roman Polanski.

Qube has partnered with systems integrator D2 at Venice for each of the past four years, with D2 operating the servers for eight digital screens at the festival. The Qube XP-D digital cinema server has sold successfully in Italy with more than 125 installations in place. With seamless support for stereoscopic and 2-D content in multiple formats, including JPEG 2000, MPEG-2 and VC1, the Qube XP-D server is a versatile workhorse.

