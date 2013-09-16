Quantum unveils StorNext 5 metadata appliances

Quantum has unveiled StorNext 5 metadata appliances at IBC 2013 in Amsterdam.

Based on a re-architected engine, Quantum’s StorNext 5 metadata appliances provide greater flexibility and usability to give users the choice of the best topology for their needs by providing optimized support for IP, NAS, SAN and cloud-based networks.

The new StorNext 5 appliances deliver up to 10 times greater performance and five times the scalability of previous StorNext versions. They are optimized for evolving end-to-end content workflows where ingest, proxy and distribution demand greater efficiency for mixed files sizes. Additionally, StorNext 5 provides an intelligent framework for unified management of a complete workflow from on-line, nearline (e.g. object storage) and long-term (e.g. tape) archive from a single interface.