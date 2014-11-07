Quantum Storage Revenue Grows 50 Percent in First Half of Fiscal Year

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum Corp. announced that revenue from its scale-out storage products and related services grew 50 percent in the first half of the company’s fiscal year (April 1-Sept. 30, 2014), compared to the same period last year. Based on September quarter sales, the annual run rate for Quantum’s scale-out storage revenue was more than $100 million, up nearly 60 percent from a year earlier. Driving this growth is demand for the company’s StorNext 5 high-performance shared storage and Lattus extended online storage solutions, including from customers such as BBC Sport, MLB Network and UFC that have deployed a suite of scale-out storage systems managed by StorNext 5.



Quantum has expanded its scale-out storage portfolio over the past few years. Most notably, last fall the company introduced StorNext 5, a next-generation storage platform specifically designed to enable the newest digital workflows. StorNext 5 has been instrumental to the market momentum and success Quantum has seen since April.



While Quantum continued to win major StorNext deals among its base of large, traditional M&E enterprises, the company also further expanded in the M&E market. UFC, an existing StorNext customer, purchased a Lattus extended online storage solution. In another example, BBC Sport contracted with Trams, a Quantum reseller, for a four-year deal centered on StorNext 5 that also leverages the close integration of StorNext 5 with Dalet’s Galaxy media asset management platform. Other M&E customers selecting Quantum scale-out storage solutions included one of the largest video game companies and a top online video streaming provider, as well as a major newspaper publisher that adopted StorNext Pro 4K and two state universities that needed to refresh their Apple Xsan environments for managing video.



On the global growth front, Quantum has continued to extend its market reach to other verticals and use cases. This includes oil and gas, life sciences, geospatial applications and video surveillance, in which large data sets need to be captured, shared, analyzed and turned into actionable information. As just one example, Calgary Police Service is using StorNext to store video from officer body cameras. Other notable customer wins over the first half of the fiscal year include major deals with a global energy supplier, a China-based oil company, two major genomics research institutes and a European provider of geospatial products and services.



The company has also expanded its scale-out storage reseller base by nearly 30 percent in the first half of the fiscal year. The enthusiasm of Quantum resellers was evident at a recent U.S. VAR summit the company held. It was the most successful reseller conference in many years, with numerous participants remarking that the opportunity they are seeing with Quantum has never been greater. Helping to capitalize on this opportunity, Quantum has also continued to establish or enhance ecosystem partnerships with other companies such as Avere in oil and gas, FireEye in cybersecurity and Telestream in sports video.

