Quantum Launches Q-Cloud

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Quantum Corp, a Silicon Valley-based provider of storage, archive and data protection technology, has launched “Q-Cloud,” a new offering that allows users to leverage Quantum’s intelligent data management software to store data in the cloud.

The Q-Cloud umbrella encompasses three elements: Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault, which incorporate the public cloud as an off-site tier within a Quantum StorNext 5 workflow environment, and Q-Cloud Protect for AWS, which allows customers using Quantum’s DXi deduplication appliances to replicate data to the Amazon Web Services (AWS) cloud.

Quantum positions its cloud-based offering as a solution for organizations that utilize complex, data-intensive workflows, such as capturing and evaluating satellite images, producing and distributing high-resolution video, and collecting and analyzing network traffic for cybersecurity defense. These types of workflows—tightly integrated with applications that need to work in cost-efficient, low latency environments— require solutions that go beyond the capabilities of the public cloud, according to Quantum.

The company says its cloud solutions enable customers to manage their storage in a hybrid environment, combining public cloud storage with on-storage premises in a multi-tier, intelligently managed, application-centric architecture. Q-Cloud Archive and Q-Cloud Vault, for example, are public cloud storage services delivered by Quantum, with Q-Cloud Archive providing fast on-demand access to data in the cloud and Q-Cloud Vault offering “cold storage” for long-term data retention and disaster recovery. Q-Cloud Protect for AWS is a subscription-based service through the Amazon Marketplace and enables users to replicate data from either a physical or virtual DXi appliance on premises to a virtual DXi instance in the AWS cloud.

No separate hardware or applications are required; after customers download the update, the service appears as a tab in the StorNext menu. Q-Cloud Archive is available immediately in the Americas, EMEA and APAC, while Q-Cloud Vault will be available in the second half of this year. Q-Cloud Protect for AWS will be available in Q2, 2015.