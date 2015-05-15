Quantum Grows Scale-Out Storage Revenue 74 Percent

SAN JOSE, CALIF. – After finishing calculation on their most recent fiscal year, Quantum Corp. announced that it has seen a 74 percent revenue growth from its scale-out storage products. Quantum’s StorNext workflow was a major player in the growth, which grew each quarter.

StorNext 5 was designed to provide a combination of fast file streaming and integrated intelligence. In the last year, Quantum has also expanded the offerings from StorNext 5 with StorNext Pro Foundation, StorNext QXS-5600, Q-Cloud Archive and Lattus 6TB Drives. Expanding its market reach and establishing new partnerships with other technology companies was also a factor in Quantum’s growth.

Quantum, a scale-out storage, archive and data protection provider, is based in San Jose, Calif.