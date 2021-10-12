Quantum Announces New Remote Editing Solution for Adobe Premiere Pro Users

SAN JOSE, Calif.—Quantum Corporation has rolled out the Quantum® Collaborative Workflow Solution powered by CatDVTM.

The turnkey solution was designed specifically for Adobe Premiere Pro users and to help large creative teams address the challenges of remote workflow editing and collaboration.

Quantum said the launch occurred after extensive testing to ensure that Adobe Premiere Pro customers receive a completely integrated, Quantum-tested and supported solution.

“Quantum is proud to incorporate a high level of integration with Adobe tools so that creative teams can stay productive in their workflow, yet still have a seamless, powerful interface to all of the capabilities of Quantum CatDV,” said Dave Clack, general manager, Cloud Software and Analytics, Quantum. “This new solution incorporates the latest workflow best practices for a ready-to-use StorNext and CatDV environment that makes it easier for Adobe Creative Cloud users to love,”

"Collaborative teams who rely on Adobe Creative Cloud apps like Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, or Photoshop, need a platform that gives them the performance and flexibility to realize their vision," said Sue Skidmore, head of partner relations for Adobe Video. “Our users value the tight integration and flexibility of environments provided by Quantum CatDV and StorNext.”

The offering includes:

A complete, high-performance StorNext 7 collaborative shared environment tuned for both on-site and remote team members for maximum productivity.

Installation and integration of the CatDV Panel for Adobe Creative Cloud, including Adobe Premiere Pro, After Effects, and Photoshop, giving creative users access to their entire content and project asset library directly within the Adobe workflow tool of choice.

Installation and tuning of a complete installation of CatDV Server and Worker Nodes powering automation workflows for file ingest, proxy creation, and content push and pull from shared storage to archive.

CatDV archive plugin installation and configuration, and customer’s option of library archive storage of up to 240 TB of Quantum Scalar Tape, ActiveScale, or Cloud.

Optional remote workstation integration for Teradici or similar services.

All support and training included for a turnkey, ready-to-work solution.