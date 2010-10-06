Quantel Reports Record Year



Quantel has announced that its FY 2010 will go down in the books as the best ever. The company’s fiscal year ended Sept. 30 and the company reported that orders were up 34 percent as compared with the previous year. Quantel’s profits rose by 125 percent to £9 million.



“We’re delighted with these results,” said Ray Cross, Quantel’s CEO. “They have been achieved in the face of challenging market conditions which have seen many other companies in our sector struggling. On the very last day of the financial year, we took £10 million in new orders from existing customers which will feed straight into next year’s figures.”



Cross said that the company had been deeply involved in R&D work for the past decade and this has continued into the present economic cycle. This has paid off by allowing Quantel to offer its customers a variety of creative tools, and these, in turn, have helped those customers succeed and prosper.



