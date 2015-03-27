Quantel and Snell Announce News Sales Organization

NEWBURY, ENGLAND – Quantel and Snell have announced a reorganization of their international sales operation, including the appointment of three new regional heads, each leading fully integrated Quantel and Snell sales structures.

Russ Johnson

Russ Johnson has been named the head of the Americas organization based in New York and representing the U.S., Canada and Latin America. Johnson previously held similar positions with Grass Valley, Leitch Technology and Harris Broadcast.

The EAME organization, made up of Europe, Africa and the Middle East, will have Tim Banks at the head. Banks has been with Snell for 15 years, most recently serving as its Director of Sales. The EAME will be based in the U.K.

David Tasker has been appointed head of the Asia Pacific organization, based in Hong Kong. Tasker joined Snell & Wilcox in 1991. He became Product Marketing Director in 2001 and took over as SVP for Asia and the Middle East in 2011.