Qualcomm Unveils New Applications



Qualcomm is offering previews of forthcoming FLO-enabled applications at the GSMA Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain, from Feb. 15–18. The applications unite live TV viewing with realtime Web content, social networking capabilities and personalized digital media stored on the device that can be accessed at anytime.



Running on Snapdragon-enabled devices, the technology combines live mobile TV programming with personalized, realtime streaming data and access to popular social networking sites like Twitter.



"The idea of watching television on your laptop is not new, nor is the idea of receiving personalized information about things that matter to you," said Bill Stone, president of FLO TV, a wholly owned subsidiary of Qualcomm. "However, marrying our FLO-enabled broadcast services with the content consumers love and the social networking platforms they frequent is new, and it illustrates how mobile media and the Web can come alive together for the ultimate in a personalized experience."



Among the applications that are being broadcast over FLO technology are:



• Live Twitter Feed

• Local Buzz, a realtime Web feed personalized by location

• Live breaking news refreshed throughout the day

• Sportscast, offering live sporting events while gaining access to player and team statistics and relevant sports video clips delivered over broadcast

• Video-on-Demand Carousel, featuring video clips delivered and stored on devices that can be viewed anytime

• Library, a catalog of e-magazines



Another demo at the event features a Windows-based portable computer with the Zinio Reader application. The interactive digital magazine demonstration showcases how FLO technology can be employed for the broadcast delivery of data-intensive multimedia files.



