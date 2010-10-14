Quadrille, HTTV announce partnership for push VOD solution

Quadrille and HTTV will combine their efforts to bring to market a turnkey push VOD solution with enhanced GUI for a high-quality user experience.

Quadrille’s QuadriCast, an off-the-shelf push VOD solution used in France, will be integrated with HTTV’s GUI and headend infrastructure under two different ecosystems: a DVB-S MPEG-4 HD PVR STB running OpenTV and a hybrid MPEG-4 HD PVR STB with native middleware.

Integrating the QuadriCast turnkey solution with HTTV’s GUI and headend infrastructure will help broadcasters increase their average revenue per user and enable end users to have easy-to-use, appealing access to nonlinear content, said Quadrille spokesperson Jean Hatziraptis.