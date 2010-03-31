QTV Plans Prompter, Software Show Debut



QTV will be bringing its latest prompter developments to Las Vegas, including a brand new iPad-based unit. It’s designed for use with Apple applications and is teamed with QTV’s Starter Series hardware to create an on-camera prompter system.



Visitors to the QTV booth will also want to receive a demo of the latest software for the Starter Series, QStart Mac or PC. QStart Mac is available as standalone prompting software for Mac users who want to create a system with QTV’s Professional or Master Series of hardware. Also look for the second generation of QMaster and QBox products used to create an IP-based prompting system.



QTV will be at Booth C9921.



