QCommunications Launches Drone-Powered Tower Inspection Service

KANSAS CITY—QCommunications (QComm), an engineering project management and installation vendor, has announced the launch of its Airborne Division, which uses customized drones with proprietary RF software for safe and accurate accurate signal verification.

The company, which specializes in installation work on the current channel repack, has teamed up with Australian-based SixArms, which uses unmanned aerial vehicle technologies to provide efficient, accurate and cost-effective measurement solutions. The Airborne Division utilizes proven signal verification and coverage mapping technology to capture the characterizations of antenna systems. This system allows measurements of Horizontal Radiation Patterns (HRP), Vertical Radiation Patterns (VRP), Effective Radiated Patterns (ERP), polarization discriminations and many other specific modulation parameters while providing overall uncertainties in the order of 1-2dB. QComm’s Airborne Division will be one of just two SixArm certified “operators” within the United States.

Phil Larsen, one of leading subject matter experts in vertical inspection by way of UAV in a RF environment, has been appointed vice president of the Airborne Division and will be responsible for leading the QForce team, a group of specialists tapped to operate, service and support the new division. Larsen’s career dates back over a decade and includes extensive experience designing solutions and advising the telecommunication industry on the benefits of using UAVs. Larsen previously worked for the DoD, NSA, CIA, Navy and other governmental agencies globally, and brings with him an exceptional background and understanding of the safe, accurate and overall benefits this technology will deliver to QComm customers.

“The use of a properly designed and technologically equipped UA system can greatly enhance the real understanding and effectiveness of our customers’ products while bringing added security, safety and awareness to the geographical locations where these products reside, thus reducing assumptions and needless human climbs,” Larsen said.

QComm was established in 2006 and focused on working within the broadcast industry as a median between the FCC and station operators. To date, QComm has repacked more than 75 transmitters, providing services that range from initial form 399 and evaluation to installation and FCC true-up.