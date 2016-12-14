PwC Study Finds Cord-Cutting Slowing

NEW YORK—Cable’s death may have been somewhat exaggerated, according to a new report from PricewaterhouseCoopers. In the recently released “Videoquake 4.0: Binge, Stream, Repeat—How Video Is Changing Forever,” cord-cutting is happening at a slower rate than expected, with fewer consumers planning on dropping pay-TV in the future. A total of 84 percent of pay-TV subscribers said they expect to still subscribe to cable in a year, up from 70 percent in 2015.

