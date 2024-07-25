PurpleTV Expands into Ohio

PurpleTV, which successfully launched in Milwaukee on June 27th (pictured above), is expanding into Columbus..

COLUMBUS, Ohio—The political news channel PurpleTV has expanded it reach with news that it has launched on Channel 25.1 in Columbus, Ohio on TV Station WXOH, where it is available during prime time from 7pm – 11pm, Monday – Friday.

The service, which bills itself as a center-progressive political channel whose tagline is “Where Red Meets Blue. And Blue Meets Red,” targets swing state voters. It first launched in June in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Like Wisconsin, Ohio is a swing state, where voters swung for Donald Trump, Barack Obama, George Bush, and Bill Clinton in past presidential elections.

Most of the City of Columbus is in Ohio’s 3rd Congressional District, as is Ohio State University, which is 2024 Republican vice-presidential nominee J.D. Vance’s alma mater.

"Purple people want to get on with their lives. They want politicians to work together and compromise to move the nation forward," said PurpleTV's president, Matthew Davidge. "They don’t want angry performance artists."

PurpleTV successfully launched in Milwaukee on June 27th, before the Republican National Convention. So far, the network has forged a content partnership with Madison-based Civic Media, and also airs videos from political commentator David Pakman. PurpleTV is now poised for further expansion beyond Milwaukee and Columbus to other TV markets including West Palm Beach, Florida.

PurpleTV is designed not to be a conventional TV viewing experience, the company said. It more closely resembles an internet feed or social media stream and is a place for viewers to perch briefly during commercial breaks on other channels. Viewing is designed to be measured in seconds, not minutes.