Puerto Rico’s WAPA-TV Upgrades to HD With ChyronHegs BlueNet

MELVILLE, N.Y. —ChyronHego announced that WAPA-TV has implemented the company’s BlueNet graphics workflow to bring high-definition graphics into their master control, live news and programming environments. Installed in WAPA-TV’s main production and master control facilities in Guaynabo, the ChyronHego solutions will support graphics creation and playout, graphics asset management, channel branding, live social media commentary, and augmented reality.



WAPA-TV’s BlueNet workflow consists of ChyronHego’s HyperX³˙¹ on-air graphics systems, Lyric Pro graphics creation software, Channel Box² channel branding and promo systems, Shout social media software, and the Camio graphics asset management platform, all of which are integrated.