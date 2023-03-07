Public Media Company CEO Resigns
Erin Moran, who has been CEO since 2019, will continue to stay involved with the public media consulting firm
BOULDER, Co.—Public Media Company (PMC), the nonprofit consulting firm for public media, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Erin Moran will be stepping down from her leadership position with the organization. Before becoming CEO in 2019, Moran served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She joined the organization in 2001, shortly after its founding, and plans to stay involved in limited client projects part-time. Public Media Company has commenced a search for her successor.
“Erin has done a remarkable job leading Public Media Company for the past four years,” said Public Media Company Board Chair Fred Marienthal. “Throughout her 20-plus years at our organization, she has played a critical role in many of PMC’s projects across 50 states and in building its virtual accounting services. The organization is in a strong position today thanks to her great success in leading and collaborating with our talented staff, board, and clients.”
Moran came to public media after a career in public accounting and international finance.
“When I joined the company, we were a start-up. We envisioned that as a nonprofit consulting firm with business and financial acumen, we could help public media organizations throughout the country change and grow,” said Moran. “After all these years, we are firmer than ever in our dedication to that mission; and I am honored to have worked with so many public media leaders, and their dedicated boards and staff.”
While it searches for a new leader, Public Media Company will be led by Managing Directors Stephen Holmes, former PBS Senior Director, Strategy & Insight, and Alison Scholly, former Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Chicago Public Media. Holmes and Scholly are joined by Public Media Company Directors Audrie Andersen, former Director of Accounting for Fathom Events; Carlos Barrionuevo, former Director of Business Development at NPR; and Evran Kavlak, business modeling guru who worked at KPBS while obtaining his master’s in finance.
The organization’s board of directors will select Public Media Company’s next CEO. Board members Fred Marienthal, John Crigler and Susan Harmon will steer the search for a new CEO on behalf of the board.
To learn more about the opening, visit publicmedia.co/jobs.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox
Tom has covered the broadcast technology market for the past 25 years, including three years handling member communications for the National Association of Broadcasters followed by a year as editor of Video Technology News and DTV Business executive newsletters for Phillips Publishing. In 1999 he launched digitalbroadcasting.com for internet B2B portal Verticalnet. He is also a charter member of the CTA's Academy of Digital TV Pioneers. Since 2001, he has been editor-in-chief of TV Tech (www.tvtech.com), the leading source of news and information on broadcast and related media technology and is a frequent contributor and moderator to the brand’s Tech Leadership events.
Thank you for signing up to TV Tech. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.