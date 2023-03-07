Public Media Company CEO Resigns

BOULDER, Co.—Public Media Company (PMC), the nonprofit consulting firm for public media, announced today that Chief Executive Officer Erin Moran will be stepping down from her leadership position with the organization. Before becoming CEO in 2019, Moran served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer. She joined the organization in 2001, shortly after its founding, and plans to stay involved in limited client projects part-time. Public Media Company has commenced a search for her successor.

“Erin has done a remarkable job leading Public Media Company for the past four years,” said Public Media Company Board Chair Fred Marienthal. “Throughout her 20-plus years at our organization, she has played a critical role in many of PMC’s projects across 50 states and in building its virtual accounting services. The organization is in a strong position today thanks to her great success in leading and collaborating with our talented staff, board, and clients.”

Moran came to public media after a career in public accounting and international finance.

“When I joined the company, we were a start-up. We envisioned that as a nonprofit consulting firm with business and financial acumen, we could help public media organizations throughout the country change and grow,” said Moran. “After all these years, we are firmer than ever in our dedication to that mission; and I am honored to have worked with so many public media leaders, and their dedicated boards and staff.”

While it searches for a new leader, Public Media Company will be led by Managing Directors Stephen Holmes, former PBS Senior Director, Strategy & Insight, and Alison Scholly, former Interim CEO and Chief Operating Officer of Chicago Public Media. Holmes and Scholly are joined by Public Media Company Directors Audrie Andersen, former Director of Accounting for Fathom Events; Carlos Barrionuevo, former Director of Business Development at NPR; and Evran Kavlak, business modeling guru who worked at KPBS while obtaining his master’s in finance.

The organization’s board of directors will select Public Media Company’s next CEO. Board members Fred Marienthal, John Crigler and Susan Harmon will steer the search for a new CEO on behalf of the board.

To learn more about the opening, visit publicmedia.co/jobs.