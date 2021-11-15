PTZOptics Acquires Tally-Lights

DOWNINGTOWN, Penn.—PTZOptics, a leading manufacturer of affordable broadcast-quality robotic cameras, has announced the purchase of Tally-Lights, LLC.

Tally lights are an essential component of professional multi-camera video production and the deal will help customers of PTZOptics to create better production environments and professional-quality content. The brand name going forward will be TallyLights.

“On-screen talent’s awareness of which camera is live isn’t magic: It’s tally lights,” said Stephen Heywood, broadcast engineer for PTZOptics. “These days though, many multi-camera broadcast and streaming environments use cameras without built-in tally lights, or whose tally lights are too dim for talent to see. The TallyLights system gives operators fine control over the brightness of six talent-facing LED lights that can be added to any camera or monitor position. Even if cameras are mounted on the far wall or ceiling, talent always knows exactly where to look.”

TallyLights offers a flexible, affordable tally light system that can be incorporated into nearly any studio configuration, the company said. TallyLights has advanced integrations with a wide range of existing PTZOptics partners, including NewTek, OBS, vMix, Wirecast, Blackmagic, Roland, JVC, and NDI. They offer free-standing, rack-mountable, and wireless controller options, as well as adapters for multiple TriCaster units. TallyLights controllers can connect to up to eight camera tally lights simultaneously and can be configured to work with the majority of commercially available switchers and Camera Control Units (CCUs).

“As a brand, TallyLights is completely aligned with our goal of helping our customers make the best possible use of their existing video ecosystems,” explained Paul Richards, marketing director for PTZOptics. “Broadcast studios, houses of worship, event producers and more can instantly improve production by adding TallyLights into just about any system.”

As a PTZOptics company, TallyLights will have access to expanded product engineering, marketing, and technical support. TallyLights will also have access to expanded distribution through PTZOptics’s global partner channel. PTZOptics plans to continue manufacturing TallyLights products in the United States from their headquarters in Downingtown, Pennsylvania. Their centralized approach to engineering, manufacturing, and product support will enable global growth and innovation for the TallyLights brand.

PTZOptics will begin selling TallyLights products in January 2022.

More information about TallyLights is available at TallyLights.com.