PSSI Global Goes Big at NASCAR Race, CFB National Championship

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—PSSI Global Services has recently been coming through in the spotlight of some of the big sporting events in the country, the College Football National Championship game and a recent NASCAR race at Daytona, Fla.

PSSI was on hand to support ESPN’s 125-camera broadcast of the CFB National Championship game between the University of Alabama and University of Georgia in Atlanta. PSSI transmitted two 180-megabit streams using one transmitter on two 54-megahertz transponders. A third 36-megahertz transponder was used to transmit a total of 500 megabits of data out of the single C-band antenna.

At the NASCAR race, the Rolex 24, the broadcast consisted of 28 video paths and 75 audio paths for 32 consecutive hours. PSSI transmitted all 28 video paths to NASCAR’s production facility in Charlotte, N.C., using a single antenna, one transmitter and two transponders. The company also simultaneously delivered all 28 paths via AT&T fiber for redundancy.

For each project, PSSI used its C27 mobile teleport, which was equipped with Newtec modulators and GaN SSPB amplifiers from Advancetech Wireless.