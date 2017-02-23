PSSI Delivered Multipath Transmission for College Football Playoffs

VAN NUYS, CALIF.—The College Football Playoffs National Championship game concluded in thrilling fashion back in January and viewers got to watch in part thanks to PSSI Global Services. PSSI multiplexed, encoded and decoded a total of 74 paths at unmatched data rates as the transmission service provider for ESPN’s College Football Playoffs on all of its associated networks.

PSSI managed all inbound and outbound paths for the College Football Playoffs, which was done through both satellite and fiber. Specifically for the National Championship game between Clemson and the University of Alabama PSSI used its C27 dual-antenna mobile teleport to engineer 24 outbound paths and six inbound paths via satellite. PSSI also provided encoding and multiplexing over fiber for an additional 44 paths at the stadium, including 24 outbound paths over three multiplexed circuits at a total of 600 Mbps and 20 inbound paths over two multiplexed circuits at 400 Mbps.

Other ESPN programming received uplink and encoding services from PSSI, including “SportsCenter” and “Mike & Mike.”