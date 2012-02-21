ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion deploys S4M ClipJOCKEY

The ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion has deployed a large installation of S4M's studio production tool ClipJOCKEY.

Since the beginning of the year, all studios in Unterföhring, Germany, have been using the system with Harris Nexio servers. Plans call for transforming the entire production operation into a file-based workflow one step at a time.

The ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion is one of the largest production companies and full-service providers of audiovisual media in Germany. By using ClipJOCKEY, ProSiebenSat.1 Produktion can increase the benefits it achieves with its existing Harris Nexio video servers.

In addition to the easy management and operation of up to 12 server ports, the new system supports various functions, including control of ingest or archive from VTRs and live multicamera recording. Besides the cost reduction, the tapeless production offers speed benefits. Video clips can go on air much faster via a connection between ClipJOCKEY and the Avid editing system.