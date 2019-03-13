Professional Wireless Systems Opens New York Office

NASHVILLE, Tenn.—Professional Wireless Systems is expanding its reach beyond its Orlando, Fla., headquarters, announcing the opening of a New York City office. The office will support PWS’ expanding customer base in the region.

Don Kuser

The New York office will be led by RF technician Don Kuser. His experience includes working on TV studio projects throughout Manhattan, working on area award shows and in the fashion production industry.

PWS supplies and supports high-end wireless sound systems for live and broadcast events. It has also developed products and solutions for events, productions and installations.

“Sales, customer support, project management, RF coordination—we have everything necessary to create successful projects and events for clients throughout the region,” said Kuser about the New York office.