Prime Video Makes Significant Upgrades to Its Apple TV App

Amazon’s Prime Video has released a new app for Apple TV that the streamer said delivers an improved streaming experiences with faster scrolling, improved search, new touchpad gestures, higher resolution images, improved accessibility and other features.

The app is available on the latest Apple TV HD and 4K Gen 1, 2 and 3 devices.

Prime Video reported that the refreshed app is faster and more fluid, allowing customers to browse through content seamlessly, search for titles with ease, fast forward and rewind with greater accuracy, and much more.

Other key improvements include:

Faster Scrolling: Leveraging Siri Remote, customers can now use common gestures to navigate around the app. With a simple swipe in any direction, users can quickly scroll through dozens of shows with a single motion to find the exact title they’re looking for.

New Touchpad Gestures: The touchpad gestures make fast forwarding and rewinding content a breeze. Customers can now simply swipe to their desired playback point.

Search: The in-app search function will now automatically populate search results as customers type each letter. Users can also leverage dictation to find results quickly with just their voice.

Motion and sound effects: For an even more cinematic experience, users can now enjoy sound effects when swiping through content and features like parallax effect for added visual depth.

Images: The Prime Video app on Apple TV now uses higher resolution images so customers can fully immerse themselves into their favorite movie or TV show.

Accessibility: Apple’s best-in-class suite of accessibility features, like VoiceOver, Hover Text and Bold Text, are now available to enhance the viewing experience.

To access the new features, customers need to open the Prime Video app and make sure that automatic updates are enabled in their Apple TV device settings.