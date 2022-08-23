Prime Video, DirecTV to Provide Thursday Night Football to 300,000+ Venues

NEW YORK & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Amazon and DirecTV have announced a multi-year agreement for DirecTV for Business to offer Prime Video's exclusive Thursday Night Football lineup to NFL fans visiting more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services, and many other venues nationwide.

"The sports media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and the focus on delivering a great experience to our entire range of customers must remain at the center of that evolution," said Rob Thun, DirecTV chief content officer. "This agreement between Amazon and DirecTV for Business comes at an important time when more streaming companies are obtaining exclusive rights to marquee sports programming and fans want to cheer on their teams at home and while out at bars, restaurants and other businesses with friends, family and coworkers."

The first TNF game available to commercial accounts through DirecTV for Business is the final NFL preseason matchup on Thursday, Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers at the Houston Texans. The agreement also includes the entire 15-game complement of regular season Thursday Night Football games, starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Any current DirecTV for Business customers subscribing to Business Entertainment, Business Xtra, Commercial Entertainment, Commercial Xtra, Commercial Choice PLUS and the Spanish-language Commercial Mas Ultra will automatically receive this new Prime Video TNF feed for no additional cost. The new Prime Video content will reside on DirecTV channel 9526 adjacent to other major sports streaming services and events.

Thursday Night Football Schedule, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EDT and kickoff at 8:15 p.m. EDT, includes: