Prime Video, DirecTV to Provide Thursday Night Football to 300,000+ Venues
By George Winslow published
The agreement with DirecTV for Business means that the entire package will be available in sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, other venues for games beginning August 25
NEW YORK & EL SEGUNDO, Calif.—Amazon and DirecTV have announced a multi-year agreement for DirecTV for Business to offer Prime Video's exclusive Thursday Night Football lineup to NFL fans visiting more than 300,000 sports bars, restaurants, hotel lounges, casinos and sports books, retail shops and services, and many other venues nationwide.
"The sports media landscape continues to evolve rapidly, and the focus on delivering a great experience to our entire range of customers must remain at the center of that evolution," said Rob Thun, DirecTV chief content officer. "This agreement between Amazon and DirecTV for Business comes at an important time when more streaming companies are obtaining exclusive rights to marquee sports programming and fans want to cheer on their teams at home and while out at bars, restaurants and other businesses with friends, family and coworkers."
The first TNF game available to commercial accounts through DirecTV for Business is the final NFL preseason matchup on Thursday, Aug. 25 between the San Francisco 49ers at the Houston Texans. The agreement also includes the entire 15-game complement of regular season Thursday Night Football games, starting Thursday, Sept. 15 when the Los Angeles Chargers visit the defending AFC West champion Kansas City Chiefs.
Any current DirecTV for Business customers subscribing to Business Entertainment, Business Xtra, Commercial Entertainment, Commercial Xtra, Commercial Choice PLUS and the Spanish-language Commercial Mas Ultra will automatically receive this new Prime Video TNF feed for no additional cost. The new Prime Video content will reside on DirecTV channel 9526 adjacent to other major sports streaming services and events.
Thursday Night Football Schedule, with pregame coverage beginning at 7 p.m. EDT and kickoff at 8:15 p.m. EDT, includes:
- Preseason Week 3 – Aug. 25: San Francisco 49ers at Houston Texans
- Week 2 - Sept. 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs
- Week 3 - Sept. 22: Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns
- Week 4 - Sept. 29: Miami Dolphins at Cincinnati Bengals
- Week 5 - Oct. 6: Indianapolis Colts at Denver Broncos
- Week 6 - Oct. 13: Washington Commanders at Chicago Bears
- Week 7 - Oct. 20: New Orleans Saints at Arizona Cardinals
- Week 8 - Oct. 27: Baltimore Ravens at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Week 9 - Nov. 3: Philadelphia Eagles at Houston Texans
- Week 10 - Nov. 10: Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers
- Week 11 - Nov. 17: Tennessee Titans at Green Bay Packers
- Week 13 - Dec. 1: Buffalo Bills at New England Patriots
- Week 14 - Dec. 8: Las Vegas Raiders at Los Angeles Rams
- Week 15 - Dec. 15: San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks
- Week 16 - Dec. 22: Jacksonville Jaguars at New York Jets
- Week 17 - Dec. 29: Dallas Cowboys at Tennessee Titans
