Prime Focus Earns Frost & Sullivan Leadership Award

LOS ANGELES – Prime Focus Technologies has been awarded the 2015 Global Growth Excellence Leadership Award from Frost & Sullivan. The award recognizes companies that creatively and profitably deliver value to customers and set-up for long-term and rapid growth.

PFT helps companies with CLEAR, a hybrid cloud-enabled media ERP suite. CLEAR facilitates a connected enterprise with one interface that extends across the content value chain. CLEAR allows customers to use workflows that can be run at anytime on the cloud; single MAM to cover multiple global locations; automated publishing to new media platforms; and seamless distribution.

PFT also recently announced a deal with HOOQ where Operations Cloud, part of the CLEAR suite, will help package and deliver content on HOOQ.