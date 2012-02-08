Presteigne Charter Purchases Kayenne for Rental Market



SAN FRANCISCO: Presteigne Charter bought a fully equipped Kayenne to offer its clients starting in January 2012. The Kayenne has already been booked for exclusive use at the 2012 Games in London.



The Kayenne Video Production Center is a range of modular production switchers, available with 1.5 to 4.5 M/Es, and up to 30 keyers and 20 DPM effects channels in the 4.5 M/E system. Grass Valley’s DoubleTake split M/E technology effectively increases the available M/Es to 10. The modular control panel is designed for easy expansion and service. Each source select and aux bus module has two rows of OLED source name displays that provide ultra-clear text with extremely wide viewing angles.



“This is the beginning of our upgrading from five Kalypso switchers to the Kayenne,” says Mike Ransome, CEO of Presteigne Charter.





