Premier Media Group selects Quantel server for FOX Sports News

Australian sports broadcaster Premier Media Group (PMG) has purchased a Quantel Enterprise sQ system to provide a multiresolution platform for FOX Sports News.

The Quantel equipment was purchased to handle a range of formats including HD. PMG said it chose Quantel because it allows the network to mix HD and SD material on the same server and during the same timeline.

The new system at PMG FOX Sports News will be built around four Quantel sQ servers, offering approximately 1000 hours of SD storage (or 280 hours of HD). This will support 18 sQ Cut desktop editors and four sQ Edit Plus craft editors. A Quantel sQ Load application monitors automated file ingest operations.