Preliminary count shows growth for NAB Show

Preliminary attendance figures released April 9 for the 2013 NAB Show reveal the total number of registered attendees stood at 92,414. The final attendance figure for the 2012 NAB Show was 91,565.

Of this year’s total registered attendees, 24,461 were from outside of the United States.

NAB reported exhibit space grew nearly 10 percent over 2012. The 2013 edition of the industry gathering saw 1600 exhibitors spanning 900,000sq ft of exhibit space, up from 815,000sq ft in 2012.

"We're thrilled by the continued support from our exhibitors and attendees,” said NAB executive VP Dennis Wharton.