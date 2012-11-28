Post-Newsweek Stations Extend Partnership With IB A

ST. PAUL, MINN. – Internet Broadcasting said Post-Newsweek has extended a digital operations partnership with the vendor.



Under the renewal, IB will continue to serve as Post-Newsweek’s digital-media partner, providing the station group a digital publishing platform, news and content, and digital agency solutions. Additionally, IB has launched mobile sites for Post-Newsweek, providing both the user experience on hand-held devices as well as a one-stop shop for the station group to manage publishing and ad operations for both web and mobile.