Post-Newsweek Stations Extend Partnership With IB A
ST. PAUL, MINN. – Internet Broadcasting said Post-Newsweek has extended a digital operations partnership with the vendor.
Under the renewal, IB will continue to serve as Post-Newsweek’s digital-media partner, providing the station group a digital publishing platform, news and content, and digital agency solutions. Additionally, IB has launched mobile sites for Post-Newsweek, providing both the user experience on hand-held devices as well as a one-stop shop for the station group to manage publishing and ad operations for both web and mobile.
