Portland Community Media Upgrades Field Cameras With ABS

SEATAC, WASH.—Advanced Broadcast Solutions announced Portland Community Media, the government and public access provider that produces local programming for six channels for Portland, Ore., has purchased almost 30 JVC ProHD cameras through ABS to upgrade its stock of field cameras for its community producers.



According to Bea Coulter, PCM director of operations, the station makes an effort to refresh its production equipment every five years. The 22 GY-HM600 ProHD handheld camcorders and nine GY-HM850 shoulder-mount camcorders are replacing JVC GY-HM100 and GY-HM700 cameras that were purchased in 2009. PCM deployed the GY-HM600s in November and will deploy the GY-HM850s later this month.



PCM has worked with ABS on a variety of projects, including its complete studio lighting system overhaul in 2013 and its mobile production unit, which includes four previously purchased GY-HM600s.