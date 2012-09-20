Portable AC Power System Revealed

SANTA MONICA, Calif.–PortableACPower.com, Inc. has unveiled the Freedom-1 portable AC power source, which allows production professionals to take AC power to remote locations. According to the company, the Freedom-1 AC power system is designed with portable lighting fixtures and video monitors in mind, as well as the ability to charge mobile phones and camera batteries. Freedom-1’s technology provides conditioned, pure sine-wave AC power, like that provided in studios.



The Freedom 1 Power Solution is packaged with a F1 Power Module, which can be removed and exchanged within the Freedom-1 system and recharged from an AC or DC power source (such as an automobile’s 12V system). In its Normal Mode, each module can power a Litepanels 1x1 fixture for 2 hours, 20 minutes. In its HD Mode (high current), each removable Freedom-1 battery can power a Joker 200 Watt light for 30 minutes. For longer runtimes, additional power modules are available. A built-in fuel gauge allows monitoring of the remaining battery life. The Freedom-1 power supply is protected against overload, short circuit and high-voltage input. Freedom-1’s dimensions (10-by-6.6-by-10-inch) also make it easy to store and transport.