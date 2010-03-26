Polycom adds HP, Microsoft partnerships

Teleconferencing leader Polycom has made two new partnerships that further strengthen the Polycom Open Collaboration Network. This is an ongoing effort toward creating a seamlessly interoperable, open standards-based UC (unified communications) solutions landscape. The Polycom Open Collaboration Network now includes Avaya, Broadsoft, IBM, Juniper Networks, Microsoft, Siemens and HP.

The new partnership between HP and Polycom includes a deeper reseller relationship that now includes Polycom's full line of voice and video offerings. Polycom products will now be offered to HP UC customers via the HP Network Solutions and Services group, HP Technical Services group and HP Enterprise Services.

In addition, Microsoft and Polycom will jointly develop and deliver an extended portfolio of UC products. At VoiceCon Orlando, Polycom introduced three new CX series phones. These new network-based IP phones include two handsets and IP conference phone optimized for Microsoft Communicator "14." The new phones are also the first Microsoft-optimized phones to feature Polycom HD Voice technology, offering the most robust feature set of any endpoints designed for Communications Server "14." The companies also are continuing to integrate Polycom conferencing products with Microsoft Collaboration Tools including Microsoft Outlook.

According to industry analyst firm Gartner, total demand for visual communication solutions and services is projected to reach $8.6 billion, with a compound annual growth rate of 17.8 percent between 2008 and 2013.