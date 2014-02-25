Polecam Systems to Launch High-End Camera Jib at the 2014 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At this year’s NAB Show, Polecam Systems will launch many new products including the Polecam Professional Pack, a portable, lightweight remote head camera jib capable of supporting larger, high-end broadcast and cinematic cameras, such as RED, Canon, and Panasonic models.



Also new for NAB is the Antelope PICO high-speed minicam, which provides stunning super slow motion via a minicam that mounts on (or off) Polecam to give a new POV viewing experience for broadcast, natural history, sports coverage and other applications. Simultaneous record and instant playback with up to 4 triggered events.



Polecam Systems will also show the Polecam Grip Relocator package for the Canon C300 camera and the Polecam Remote Control Panel RC200.



The 2014 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 5-10.



Polecam Systems will be in booth C9908.