Pluto TV Plans May 18 Launch in Nordics

STOCKHOLM, COPENHAGEN, OSLO—Paramount’s Pluto TV has announced that it will be launching Sweden, Denmark, and Norway on May 18 as the first free ad-supported streaming television (FAST) service in the Nordics with more than 70 curated and exclusive channels per market.

Pluto TV in Nordics will offer 210 original channels across multiple genres, including movies, TV series, reality, kids' IP, sports, news, and more upon launch. Content includes iconic titles from Paramount’s library, such as "Catfish: The TV Show," "South Park," and "Dora the Explorer," and movies channels including action, comedy, and thrillers.

In addition, a new extended on-demand free section powered by Viafree will include the best local series and popular reality shows. In addition, the service will have content from multiple international partners to be announced soon.

“Pluto TV in Nordics has an exclusive proposition,” explained Olivier Jollet, general manager and senior vice president, Pluto TV International. “For the first time, we’re combining the streaming linear TV model that has already enchanted American and European consumers, with a new extended on-demand section powered by Viafree to offer the best of international and local content in one service. I’m confident that Pluto TV will capture the attention of the Nordics markets and consumers, quickly becoming a new destination both for fans of curated content as well as for clients and partners interested in investing in a new and unique streaming service.”

Lars Mossing, Senior Vice President, Ad Sales, NENT Group added that “We are looking forward to Pluto TV’s Nordic launch on 18 May. Viewers will be able to enjoy popular Viafree formats as part of Pluto TV’s offering, while we are able to offer advertisers an attractive proposition as the platform’s advertising sales partner in the region.”

NENT Group serves as Pluto TV’s exclusive advertising sales partner in Sweden, Denmark, and Norway.

Pluto TV will be available on all major streaming devices (TV, smartphone, tablet, PC) via the Pluto TV browser www. Pluto.tv, via app on Apple TV, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Samsung, LG and the iOS and Android apps available on the Apple Store and Google Play.