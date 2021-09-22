Pluto TV Hits 100 Spanish Channels in Latam

NEW YORK—The ViacomCBS-owned free ad-supported streaming television service (FAST), Pluto TV, has announced some new milestones in its international expansion, with plans to launch in Italy as the markets first FAST streaming service and the announcement that it has expanded to 100 channels in the 17 Spanish-speaking countries in Latin America and 50 channels in Portuguese in Brazil.

Additionally, Pluto TV has expanded its programming to over 25,000 hours of streaming content to viewers in Latin America for free. Pluto TV offers a wide array of from more than 200 content partners, including major television networks, film studios, distributors, and digital media companies.

“We are thrilled with Pluto TV’s amazing performance in Latin America, where it has grown every month since its launch in early 2020,” said Eduardo Lebrija, executive vice president and chief commercial officer of ViacomCBS Networks Americas. “With over 500 brands that have already invested in Pluto TV, we are now entering a phase of reinforcing and expanding our relationships with distribution partners that have found an added value for their users in Pluto TV.”

In terms of Italy, Pluto TV has announced that it will launch in Italy on October 28. With over 52 million global monthly active users spanning 25 countries in three continents, Pluto TV will be Italy’s first free ad-supported television service and will complement Paramount+ when the premium streaming service launches in Italy in 2022.